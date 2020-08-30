QChi Price Up 13.7% This Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $4,635.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QChi has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.01677830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00201373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00177999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,467,930 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

