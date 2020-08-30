Qbao Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $288,645.37 and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

