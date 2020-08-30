QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,417.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. QAD has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

