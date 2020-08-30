Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 41.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

