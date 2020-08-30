Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after buying an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,337,000 after buying an additional 812,062 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

