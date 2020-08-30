Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Lowered by William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

