Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Childrens Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $21.23 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

