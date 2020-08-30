Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

