Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exterran in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTN. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $146.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 121,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

