Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 542.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

