Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 3.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BRP by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $13,513,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,061,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

