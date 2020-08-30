Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

