Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lannett Company, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lannett in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lannett’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Lannett stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

