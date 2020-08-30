Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intuit Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $346.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

