Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Price Target Cut to $1.35

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $1.40 to $1.35 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

About Pure Gold Mining

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

