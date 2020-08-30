Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Price Target Cut to $1.35

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $1.40 to $1.35 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
About Pure Gold Mining
