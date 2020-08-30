Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 916.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

