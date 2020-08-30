Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 42,218 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,218 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.