Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,563 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

