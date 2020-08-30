Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. 1,251,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.