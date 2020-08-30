Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $10.59. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 11,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

