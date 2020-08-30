Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.12% of Proofpoint worth $200,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Proofpoint by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 963,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 375,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,930. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

