Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $23.50. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Pro-Dex, Inc

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

