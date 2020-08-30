Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.59

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $153.59 and traded as low as $151.80. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $152.60, with a volume of 1,713,324 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In related news, insider Steven Owen acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($16,708.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,969 in the last three months.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

