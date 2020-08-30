Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.12. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 244,400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Precision Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

