PPL (NYSE:PPL) & SSE PLC/S (NYSE:SSEZY) Financial Survey

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 24.52% 14.20% 3.97% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

PPL has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPL and SSE PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.77 billion 2.74 $1.75 billion $2.45 11.31 SSE PLC/S $8.65 billion 2.03 -$75.01 million $1.06 15.86

PPL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE PLC/S. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. PPL pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PPL and SSE PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 9 7 0 2.44 SSE PLC/S 1 7 2 0 2.10

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.15%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Summary

PPL beats SSE PLC/S on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

