Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.54

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $26.88. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 993,965 shares traded.

POW has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 77.48 and a quick ratio of 63.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$20.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

