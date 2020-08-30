POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

