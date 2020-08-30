Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.58

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and traded as low as $104.50. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 551,992 shares.

The company has a market cap of $215.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

