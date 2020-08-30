Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Pluralsight stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in Pluralsight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 236,965 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

