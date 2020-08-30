Piper Sandler Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $248.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,091,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,599,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

