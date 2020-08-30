Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PINWF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

