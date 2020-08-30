PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PING AN INS GRP/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. PING AN INS GRP/S has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

