Pi Financial Lowers Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Price Target to C$2.95

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.38% from the company’s previous close.

NHK stock opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.82. Nighthawk Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

In related news, Director Morris Prychidny purchased 33,808 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,601.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,803 shares in the company, valued at C$616,221.91. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,575,942 shares in the company, valued at C$15,417,266.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 303,808 shares of company stock worth $524,407.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

