Pi Financial Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Price Target to $2.95

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Pi Financial from $3.00 to $2.95 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 139.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of MIMZF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

