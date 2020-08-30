Pi Financial Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$17.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIL. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
