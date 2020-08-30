Pi Financial Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$10.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.51. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$202,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 880,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,500. Insiders sold a total of 158,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,408 over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

