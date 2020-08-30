Pi Financial Increases Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $10.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

