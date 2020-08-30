Pi Financial Analysts Give Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) a C$2.10 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.10 price objective on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. Aurion Resources has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.35.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.