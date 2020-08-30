Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $125,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 626,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

