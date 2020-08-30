Petroshale (CVE:PSH) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PSH stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. Petroshale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

