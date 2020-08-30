Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes $235,000 Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

