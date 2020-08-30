Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 3,524 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,607,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after buying an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 4,280,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,755. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

