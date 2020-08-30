Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,653 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 84.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. 3,114,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,298. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

