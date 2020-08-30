Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases Shares of 3,962 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,381 shares of company stock worth $7,211,744 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

EBAY stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 12,439,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,097. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

