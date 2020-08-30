Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 337 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. American National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,681. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.