Personal Capital Advisors Corp Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.48. 1,254,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $384.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.76.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

