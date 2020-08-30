Personal Capital Advisors Corp Makes New $250,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,238,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.27. The company had a trading volume of 325,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,774. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

