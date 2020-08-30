Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $228,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Masimo by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masimo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.78. 312,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,122. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.22. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

