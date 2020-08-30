Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $207,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

NYSE MS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. 8,572,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,209. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

