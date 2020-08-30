Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 790,191 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 13,990,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,999,272. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.